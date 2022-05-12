Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collections From US Premieres

Finally, Superstar Mahesh Babu's much awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become talk of the town. The film released in theatres today.

Unfortunately, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata met with mixed reviews from all quarters. Last night, Sarkaru Vaari Paata premiere shows were held in North America.

Speaking about Mahesh's SVP premieres collections, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has managed to earn $900k plus. Sarkaru Vaari Paata total collections from premiers is estimated to be a jaw-dropping figure.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh, Veenela Kishore and Nadiya are seen in key roles.

