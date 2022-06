Superstar Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his recent outing Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film did pretty well at the box office. It was directed by Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh was seen as the female lead in the film.

The following is the detailed report of the final closing collections of the movie.

Nizam: Rs 35.02 cr

Ceded: Rs 12.13 cr

AP/TS: Rs 92.92 cr

ROI: Rs 07.00 cr

Overseas: Rs 13.02 cr

Total Collections: Rs 112.90 cr