Sarkaru Vaari Paata Audio Rights Sold For A Fancy Price

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news for a long time now. The latest news we hear is that Mahesh Babu's Sarakaru Vaari Paata audio rights have been bagged by a renowned audio label for a fancy price. SS Thaman is composing music for the flick and the makers are likely to release the first single on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday, which falls on August 9.

Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of a bank officer in the film. The first look and motion poster have struck a chord with fans and movie buffs. Mahesh fans are hoping that Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers will unveil something on the actor's birthday as a treat to their legion of fans.

The film is directed by Parasuram, whose previous film Geetha Govindam was a blockbuster. The movie is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. Keerthy Suresh would be seen as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi 2022. Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to have a box office clash with Prabhas's Radhe Shyam, which is also releasing in the same week. It would be interesting to see which film will be the Sankranthi winner of 2022.