Sarkaru Vaari Paata Audience Review From US Premieres

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's much awaited movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit theatres across the globe on Thursday. The US Premieres were held a few hours ago and the response has been phenomenal to say the least.

Mahesh fans abroad had started the countdown to the show days ahead of its release. Now, with positive response from the premieres, it appears the wait was worth it.

Look how Mahesh Fans in the US reacted after watching Sarkaru Vaari Paata in theatres.

Kalavathi & Keerthy love track ❤️❤️❤️ is the only positive in the first half till now.#SarkaruVaariPaata #SVP #KeerthiSuresh #GoGreenWithSVP — Remiiiii (@srinu_kiranJD) May 11, 2022

Ipde vini Amman dengi achina vidi amma full sukam ichindi pawala lanja

Second half lo vidi wide ni Dengali#SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/4q2Xm2b4Xm — Chintu Prince Dhfm (@Chintuprince101) May 11, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaata Average 1st half ! Rating 1.5/5 Only Kriti Suresh shines ..,rest all ends up flat — 𝐑𝐚ᴍu ᵍᵃᵈᵘ🖕 (@RamRcCult) May 11, 2022