Sarkaru Vaari Paata Audience Review From US Premieres

May 12, 2022, 01:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu's much awaited movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to hit theatres across the globe on Thursday. The US Premieres were held a few hours ago and the response has been phenomenal to say the least.

Mahesh fans abroad had started the countdown to the show days ahead of its release. Now, with positive response from the premieres, it appears the wait was worth it. 

Look how Mahesh Fans in the US reacted after watching Sarkaru Vaari Paata in theatres.


