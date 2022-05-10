Sarkaaru Vaari Paata US Thearters List

After two years, Superstar Mahesh Babu returns to the silver screen with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu can't wait to see the audience response to the film. It's a known fact that Mahesh Babu enjoys a solid fan following in and out of the country.

The latest news we hear is that Sarkaru Vaari Paata is getting the biggest release in the USA.

It is for the first time, that the Tollywood Superstar movie is releasing in so many screens. This is the biggest release in Mahesh's career when compared to his other films. Sarkaru Vaari Paata premieres will be held across America on May 11, 2022 (India date).

The film will have a grand theatrical release on May 12, 2022. Mahesh Babu will be seen as a bank officer in the film. A few dialogues from Sarkaru Vaari Paata have already become memes and Mahesh fans are waiting to see the complete effect of the dialogue on the big screen.

Mass dialogues will be the highlight of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie is directed by Parasuram. Mahesh Babu will be sharing screen space with Keerthy Suresh in the film.

Have a look at the US Theaters list.