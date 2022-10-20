Sardar First Day Collection Prediction

Tamil Karthi's upcoming film Sardar has been trending on social media ever since the trailer was dropped on the internet. The trailer received a lot of love from movie buffs and fans. Sardar trailer piqued the interest of the audience.

If you are waiting to watch Karthi in on the big screen, the wait will be over in a day. Sardar premieres are scheduled in North America and foreign countries tonight. Sardar will hit theatres in India on October 21, 2022.

Yes, only a few hours left to know the content of Karthi's Sardar. According to sources, Karthi's Sardar tickets are selling like hot cakes in Tamil Nadu. Sardar is likely to rake in anywhere between eight to nine crores.

How much do you think Sardar would collect on the opening day? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Back to Karthi's Sardar ,the film is directed by P. S. Mithran and produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the banner of Prince Pictures.