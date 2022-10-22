Sardar First Day Collection

Tamil actor Karthi needs no introduction. He is the brother of Surya, and both are successful and loved stars in Kollywood. Karthi's Sardar was released in theatres on October 21, 2022. Finally, Karthi promotions for the Sardar has been paid off. Nowadays, it is hard for the film to get positive reviews from critics or the audience.

The entertainment has grown drastically, so many releases are happening, be it series or the show. People also made a habit of watching at home or on their gadgets. Cut to the chase, Karthi's Sardar earned glowing reviews from critics and the general public. Fans are raving about the film on social media.

People are waiting to know the opening day collections of Sardar. According to our sources, Karthi's Sardar has managed to earn Rs 15 cr plus on opening day at the box office. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official figures of the film.

Sardar is directed by P. S. Mithran, and produced by S Lakshman Kumar, under the banner of Prince Pictures.