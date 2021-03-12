Saranga Dariya Song Controversy: Shekar Kammula Breaks Silence

The song 'Saranga Dariya' from Love Story turned out as the superhit. Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the lead roles in Sekhar Kammula's directorial. We all know that there was a controversy around the ownership of the song, 'Saranga Dariya'. Finally, Sekhar Kammula broke the silence by issuing a statement on what has happened. He said that the makers of the movie are ready to give due credit to the folk singer, Komala Sirisha who sang this song for the first time in Rela Re Rela, a music show.

Sekhar Kammula in his note said that, "In my first film, 'Dollar Dreams', Lucky Ali sang a song and for that song, I paid money to Sony Company and also given credits. A song from old movies always runs in my mind while writing a script and will take that song and give credits. In the same way for Love Story as well, Saranga Dariya was in my mind and later I met Suddhala. Then Suddhala Ashok has taken the Pallavi from the original song and changed some lyrics in the song. One of the AD from our team contacted Sirisha and she said that her due date was near. So, we kept quiet. Due to coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film stopped and post pandemic, shooting started. We don't want to create problem for Sirisha who has given birth to her child recently."

The shooting of the song completed in November and finally, the song was sung by Mangli and it got released in February.

He further added that, "Later, we thought of asking Komala to sing the song, when the team approached her, she said that she was suffering from cold and couldn't sing. Then, Mangli came on to the board." Sekhar made it clear that they are ready to give credit to Komala. He said that he asked Komala to come for the audio function and sing the song. Sekhar Kammula also thanked Komala on Facebook and said that he has not followed the controversy going on around the 'Saranga Dariya'. Here is the tweet made by Sekhar Kammula.