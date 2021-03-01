Saranga Daniya Success Credit Goes To Sai Pallavi: Shekar Master

Sizzling actress Sai Pallavi is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Before stepping into movies, Sai Pallavi used to be a dancer in the reality show Dhee, which airs on Wednesday every week at 9:30 PM on ETV. Sai Pallavi and Shekhar Master have met on the sets of Dhee show. Who wouldn't encourage people who have rare or amazing talent? Sai Pallavi is one among them and she is blessed with dance talent. If you may be recalled, Sai Pallavi's Maari 2(Rowdy Baby) and Fidaa(Vachinda) are the most popular and loved songs on social media. The latest song Saranga Daniya was also lapped up by the audience and music lovers.

The song has garnered 6 million views and still counting in less than 24 hours. Shekhar master is the choreographer to Sai Pallavi's 'Saranga Daniya'.It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Shekhar Master is over the moon for the massive response to the song. In a recent media interaction, Shekhar Master said that "Without Sai Pallavi, we couldn't do it because she fits the bill perfectly. He further added that , As a dance master we have few steps in our mind, I insisted a few tough steps to her but Sai Pallavi never asked or told to change the steps.

He said that, They have completed the Saranga Daniya just in three days only because of Sai Pallavi and they have shot the song in the village. Shekhar Master is so elated working with Sai Pallavi. He said that I feel also happy and the privilege to work with Sai Pallavi and Shekhar Kammula. Shekhar Master is singing praises about Sai Pallavi hard work and dedication towards her goal. When he was asked about future projects, he said that he is busy with Chiranjeevi's Acharya and Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata."