Santosh Sobhan's Like Share & Subscribe Release Date Out !

Director Merlapaka Gandhi’s latest flick Like Share & Subscribe starring the young and promising hero Santosh Sobhan is getting ready for release, with the movie currently in the post-production phase. Faria Abdullah of Jathi Ratnalu fame is the leading lady opposite Santosh Sobhan in the movie produced by Aamuktha Creations, in association with Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment.

Wishing everyone, on the occasion of Dussehra, the makers have announced the release date of the movie. Like Share & Subscribe will release in theatres on November 4th, nearly in a month. Santosh and Faria can be seen sitting on briefcases. Both look lovely together.

The film’s teaser was released recently to terrific response, as it promised the movie is going to be an out-and-out entertainer with romance and suspense as well as crime elements. Nellore Sudarshan played a hilarious role in the movie.

Praveen Lakkaraju scored the music, while Vassant is the cinematographer. Avinash Kolla is the production designer.