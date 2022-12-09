Santosh Soban's Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Release Date Locked!

Young actor Santosh Soban's upcoming film Kalyanam Kamaneeyam is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is produced under the banner UV Concepts.

The makers of the movie are going to unleash the first look poster from Kalyanam Kamaneeyam today at 12:24 PM. That's not all, the makers are planning to announce the release date of the film.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam will be releasing in theatres on January 14, 2023. Santosh Soban joins in the Sankranthi race with Kalyanam Kamaneeyam.

The film is directed by debutant Anil and Priya Bhavani Shankar will be seen as the leading lady alongside Santosh.

