Santosh Shoban's Next With Swapna Cinema, Title, Motion Poster Is Out!

Santosh Shoban is basking in the success of Ek Mini Katha, which was digitally released last month. The film garnered good viewership on Prime Video.

Looks like Santosh Shoban is going great guns on the professional front. Santosh Shoban has signed his next film with Swapna Cinemas, the leading production house which has delivered a slew of hits like-Oh Baby, Mahanati and Jathi Ratnalu. Swapna Cinema production house is known to encourage new talent—be it actors or directors.

Now, Santosh Shoban is working with them, the film is titled ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’. The makers have released the motion poster and title of the film. Here’s the poster for you:

Malavika Nair will be seen as the love interest of Santosh in the film. Anni Manchi Sakunamule is being produced by Priyanka Dutt under the banner Swapna cinemas. Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Gautami and a few others have been roped in to play key roles in the film. The shooting of the film is currently underway.