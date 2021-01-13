Ram Pothineni's Red, Ravi Teja's Krack Or Vijay's Master: Which Movie Will Be Sankranthi Box Office Winner?

Every year, for Sankranti, new movies will be released. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of films hitting the theatres is very low. After a long gap, a big star's movie, Krack released in theatres. After Krack, Thalapathy Vijay's Master has hit the theatres. On January 14th, Ram Pothineni's RED will be released. Ravi Teja's Krack has won the hearts of the folks and it has created a new record. The film is doing absolutely well.

Krack:

Gopichand Malineni directed the movie and this is the third time for Ravi Teja and the film maker to work together. Earlier, the duo delivered blockbusters, Balupu and Don Seenu. And now, it's a hattrick for them. According to the reports, the film is doing well both in the domestic market and overseas as well. The latest reports say that the film has made a business of Rs.4.02 crore on the fourth day of its release at the box office.

Master:

halapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has hit the theatres on January 13th. According to the reports, the movie had a solid opening at the box office and it is said that the movie is going to break Vijay's earlier records.

Taran Adarsh, the trade analyst tweeted, “It’s a #Tsunami at the #BO… #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START… Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you… Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal."

RED:

Ram Pothineni's RED is going to be released in theatres on January 14th, 2021. Kishore Tirumala is the director of the film and is bankrolled by Krishna Chaitanya and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore under Sri Sravanthi Movies. Ram will be seen in a dual role in the film. Expectations are very high on the movie. Let us wait and see how the film is going to do at the box office.

Amongst Ravi Teja's Krack, Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Ram's RED, which movie will be a Sankranthi box office winner