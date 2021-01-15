Sankranti Special: Mukku Avinash Going Back To Jabardasth After Bigg Boss Stint?

Mukku Avinash rose to fame with his stint in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house which concluded in last year, 2021. Avinash was known to the audience with the show Jabardasth even before he participated in Bigg Boss. If you may recall, Avinash used to tell the housemates that he lost his job in Jabardasth show as it was his dream to be part of Bigg Boss.

Avinash paid some amount to Jabardasth show makers for violating the contract. There were reports that Avinash has earned more than prize money for his stay in the house for Eleven weeks. Avinash fans and Show buffs that he would be in top five finalists but he couldn't make it as he was playing sympathy game by often saying he lost his job and I'm homeless if I step out of the house.

Mukku Avinash used to entertain the audience with his comedy antics. The latest news doing the rounds that Mukku Avinash is likely to make re-entry to the show after Sankranthi. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. In the meantime, take a look at the Avinash latest pictures