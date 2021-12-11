Sankranthi Releases May Get Postponed Due To Pushpa: Deets Inside

Stylish star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Bunny fans have begun countdown to the massive pre release event. Yes, Pushpa The Rise pre release event is all set to be held tomorrow at 6 pm in police grounds, Yousufguda. Prabhas, Shahid Kapoor and Chiranjeevi are said to gracing the event as chief guests. Large crowds are going to be part the event.

Looking at the current situation, there's a chance for third wave to hit the peak by end of this month. Also, the Omicron fears are far from over.

Any Allu Arjun event is a festival for fans and the fan following is unfathomable. So one can imagine the massive crowd that will be seen at Pushpa pre-release event tomorrow. We don't know if the makers have put a cap on the number of people who can attend the event. Also, we can't trust such a huge crowd to follow social distancing measures and the seating arrangements.

Under the current scenario, Pushpa pre release event could be risky. We hope all goes well, else it is likely to affect other film's business. Rumors are rife that after Pushpa release, the theatrical release I'd big budget films are likely to get postponed. Imagine if there's much crowd at the pre-release event then we are sure Pushpa will run to packed houses at least for a few weeks considering the hype surrounding the movie.

Due to Pushpa massive pre-release event, there is a high possibility of the cases going up as people from both the Telugu states are expected to throng the event. Let's hope all goes well else the release of RRR, Bheemla Nayak, Radhe Shyam and other big ticket movies may get postponed.