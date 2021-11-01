Mani Shankar Motion Poster Is Out

Actor Siva Kantamaneni, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Priya Hegde, and Chanakya are all set to feature in the upcoming film 'Manishankar'. The film is written and directed by G. Venkat Krishnan. The film will be produced by L K.S Shankro, Acharya Srinivas, and Phani Bushan under Light House Cine Creations.

The makers of the movie have unleashed the first look motion poster from the movie, 'Manishankar'. The motion poster of the film has gone viral in no time. That's not all, it also getting positive response from all quarters.

Siva Kantamaneni stated, "I'm so happy that the motion poster is getting so much love. I'm so glad to have worked with Sanjjanaa and Priya Hegde. GVK direction is very new to me. Mani Shankar is a new concept film, hope, you all love it."

Director GV stated, "Mani Shankar is an action thriller. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage." He further added that the film output really came out well. I believed that the audience are going to surely love it. I'm pretty confident that Mani Shankar would become a hit.