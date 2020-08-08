Sandeep Reddy Vanga Undecided About His Next Film!

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is one of the talented directors in the Telugu film industry. Having made his debut in Telugu with Arjun Reddy, and in Hindi with Kabir Singh, the director has made his mark.

However, there is no clarity about any of his upcoming projects. The director was supposed to work with Mahesh Babu but that did not happen.

In Bollywood, he was supposed to work with Ranbir Kapoor and it did not happen. He has producers on hand but he is yet to convince a hero with a script. The director is struggling to come up with an interesting film and most likely, he will announce his new movie next year.

As of now, there is no clarity on the film that Sandeep Reddy is going to come up with. There are offers from digital platforms as well but nothing is confirmed.