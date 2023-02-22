Samuthirakani Turns Director For Pawan Kalyan's Movie

Tamil actor Samuthirakani has played tough guy roles in Telugu blockbuster hits Dhanush's SIR, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Ravi Teja's Krack, and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak among others. After playing a baddie in movies, Samuthirakani is all set to don the hat of director to Pawan Kalyan's film. Yes, what you read is right.

Samuthirakani will be directing Pawan Kalyan's new film and it also features Sai Dharam Tej in a lead role. It is multi starrer film of Pawan and Sai Dharam Tej. Expectations are riding high on this project. The film was launched today.

Samuthirakani becomes a successful director or not is yet to be seen. The film is produced by People Media Factory. Thaman is its composer.

He was last seen in Dhanush's SIR. The film is doing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Venky Atluri.