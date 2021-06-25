Sampoornesh Babu Ends Cauliflower Shoot

Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu who is riding high with the success of his last movie Kobbari Matta will next be seen in another out and out entertainer Cauliflower.

Directed by RK Malineni, the film’s first look poster was released for Sampoornesh Babu’s birthday and the response for the same was amazing. As the first bang video suggested, Sampoo plays an English man who comes all the way to India from England to depict the world about the purity of Indian womenfolk.

The film’s shoot has been completed and is getting ready for release. The makers have released a new poster to announce the same. Sampoornesh Babu appears in Lord Sri Krishna avatar in the poster.

Gopi Kiran has penned the story, while Asha Jyothi Gogineni is producing it on Madhusudhana Creations and Radhakrishna Talkies banners. Sridhar Guduru is presenting the film.

Vasanthi is the female lead opposite Sampoornesh Babu. Prajwal Krish is scoring music, while Muzeer Malik cranks the camera. Babu is the editor.

