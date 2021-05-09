Sampoornesh Babu’s Cauliflower First Look Out

Burning Star Sampoornesh Babu is in exceptional form as his last movie Kobbari Matta was a sensational hit. Meanwhile, here comes the official announcement of his 5th film. Wishing Sampoo on his birthday, makers of his upcoming film have released the first look and first bang of the film titled Cauliflower.

Sampoornesh Babu is seen as an English man in the first look poster. He plays a person who comes all the way to India from England to tell the world about the purity of Indian womenfolk in the first bang video.

Billed to be an out and out entertainer, RK Malineni is directing Cauliflower. Gopi Kiran has penned the story, while Asha Jyothi Gogineni is producing it on Madhusudhana Creations and Radhakrishna Talkies banners. Sridhar Guduru is presenting the film.

Vasanthi has been roped in as the female lead opposite Sampoornesh Babu. Prajwal Krish is scoring the music, while Muzeer Malik cranks the camera. Babu is the editor.The film’s shoot commenced recently.

