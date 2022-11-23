Samantha's Yashoda's OTT Release Date: Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is battling with Myositis. Currently, she is unwell, and is on the road to getting recovery. As for her professional life, she is basking in the success of her last outing Yashoda. The film is doing decent business at the box office. The makers have made profits with the film. The thriller is expected to do better on OTT than in theatres.

People are eagerly waiting for Yashoda's digital release, which is going to happen on Prime Video. Yashoda is expected to start streaming on Prime Video in the second week of December. The makers are yet to issue an official confirmation about the same.

Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma are also part of the film. Yashoda has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

