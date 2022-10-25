Samantha's Yashoda Trailer To Be Out On This Date!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going to entertain audiences with her upcoming film Yashoda. The film has been in the news since its inception. Yashoda is a women-centric film, and Samantha is not leaving any stone unturned to promote her upcoming film.

She took to her Twitter and wrote, "I’ll be seeing you #YashodaTrailer on 27th Oct @ 5.36 PM". Here's the tweet posted by her:

Samantha's Yashoda trailer is scheduled to be out on October 27, 2022. Just two days left to catch a glimpse of Samantha in Yashoda. Can't wait to watch the film's trailer.

Yashoda will be released in multiple languages. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in lead roles. Yashoda is all set to land in theatres on November 11, 2022.