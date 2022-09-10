Samantha's Yashoda to Release in 1800+ Theatres

Popular Actress Samantha's much awaited film 'Yashoda' teaser released today.

Directed by Hari - Harish, Senior Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad has bankrolled this film under Sridevi Movies banner. Renowned Actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj are noted to play key roles in the film.

The exciting teaser unveiled Samantha struggling to eat, sleep and survive amidst chaotic situations. Playing the role of a Pregnant woman, she's seen 'doing the don'ts' suggested by the lady doctor. Why is she struggling to live? What is she striving to unfold? That is the mystery that shall be revealed in the film says producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

While Unni Mukundan is seen playing a handsome doctor role, the teaser looks very promising with great content & production quality.

Made on a lavish budget, the visuals look rich, and the locations are engaging. Mani Sharma's background score elevated the visuals and technically it looks topnotch.



Speaking on the occasion, Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says "Our Teaser has received fantastic response all over the country, in all languages. It's the first 'Teaser' to be screened in 1800+ theatres across the nation. We've experienced phenomenal applause in theatres and social media. Extremely glad to hear appreciation about Samantha's performance and production values. Samantha put her blood & sweat to make this an uncompromised edge-of-the-seat action thriller. Story itself stands out and the thrilling visuals in the teaser are just glimpses of the excitement you'll experience watching the movie. We haven't left any stone unturned to maintain the technical values and made the film on a lavish budget in 100 days. Dubbing work is almost done, VFX and Rerecording work are in process . Amidst this positive response, we're planning to release it in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi grandly. Stay tuned for the release date announcement coming soon"

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles.

