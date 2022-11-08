Samantha's Yashoda OTT Rights Sold For A Record Price

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular in the Tollywood. Currently, Samantha is undergoing for an auto-immune condition called Myositis. She is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Yashoda.

There were rumors that Samantha will not promote the Yashoda film due to her health issues. Samantha was shown up for Yashoda promotions. Many OTT platforms were eyeing to bag the rights of Yashoda.

According to reports, Yashoda digital rights have been sold to prime video for a whopping amount of Rs 45 cr. The film will stream from December 2022.

Besides Samantha, the film will also feature actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma among others.