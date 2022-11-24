Samantha's Yashoda OTT Release Stalled, Deets Inside

Hyderabad City Civil Court has issued orders to stop the OTT release of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest movie Yashoda based on a petition filed by a city-based hospital. The Court has banned the streaming of the film on the OTT platform till December 19.

As per reports Yashoda revolves around the irregularities going on in a Surrogacy Fertility Center which is named 'Eva'.Incidentally, there is a hospital in the city with the same name. The management of 'Eva Hospital' filed a petition in the City Civil Court claiming that their reputation was tarnished and portrayed their hospital in a poor light due to the name of their hospital being shown in the film seeking orders to stall Yashoda’s OTT release. With this, the city court issued a notice to the producers and ordered them not to screen the film in OTT till December 19 and adjourned the further hearing to December 19.

Yashoda which was released on November 11 had a good response at the box office.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film proved to be a crowd-puller and the film crossed the Rs 33 crore mark worldwide within ten days of its release. The medical thriller was said to be made on a budget of Rs 40 Crores.

The film has now almost ended its theatrical run and was headed for its OTT premiere. Yashoda was expected to start streaming on Prime Video in the second week of December and the makers were expecting the thriller to have a better run on OTT. Directed by Hari–Harish, the film stars Samantha in the titular role alongside Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. As of now, the makers are yet to give an official statement about the court orders.

