Samantha's Yashoda Gets Highest Rating on IMDB

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the glory of her recent outing Yashoda. The film has earned glowing reviews from all quarters. Twitter is flooded with congratulations messages to Samantha for her earnest performance in the film.

Samantha and her fans are in a celebration mood for Yashoda's success. Did you know this? Samantha's Yashoda got the highest rating on IMDb. It is an online database containing information, that rates the films according to the public response. The IMDb rating for Yashoda is 9.5.

Yashoda is helmed by Hari-Harish. The film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh among others are seen in key roles.