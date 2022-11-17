Samantha's Yashoda Baby Shower Song Is Out

Samantha's latest theatrical outing Yashoda has opened to a positive reception. The film is being lauded for its new-age plot and novel narrative. Samantha is being appreciated for her impressive act in the film and also picking a subject so dynamic and challenging.

As a part of the post-release promotional campaign, the makers have unveiled a new video song from the film. Titled Baby Shower song, it is evidently based on baby shower concept.

In the video song, we see a few women, in an enclosure, celebrating baby shower of one of the inmates with whatever resources they have. The soulful song has in-depth connection with the narrative and it has a pleasant vibe. Samantha is seen as a surrogate mom and she is in a joyous mood in the song as she celebrates birthday shower along with her fellowsters.

Yashoda is also going strong at the box office as it has clocked well over $500K at the USA box office already. It is a profitable venture in USA already. The film is faring pretty well even in the domestic circuit. The producers are happy with the collections here and the distributors are hopeful of yielding profits as well.

The film is directed by Hari-Harish and it is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under Sridevi Movies banner. It has Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan and others in the lead roles.

