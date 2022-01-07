Samantha's Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava BTS video Viral

Samantha always manages to be in the news for multiple reasons. Samantha is basking in the success of Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava Item song from Pushpa. The song has garnered a million views on Youtube. That's not all, the song went on to become a rage among the music lovers. Now, Samantha rehearsing or and practicing steps for the song video is widely being circulated on social media.

Here's the video for you:

Talking about the song, Samantha charged a whopping amount Rs 2 cr to appear in the special song. Later, Samantha also thanked Bunny for encouraging her to do the song. Sukumar said in the interview that Samantha wasn't ready to do the song, but he and Bunny had to convinced her to perform the song and that's how she came on board.

Samantha's efforts for the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava has paid off. The song topping the charts is proof of it.

In the meantime, Samantha will be seen next in Shaakuntalam. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.