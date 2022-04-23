Samantha's Latest Tweet Creates Fireworks on Social Media: Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the biggest bankable stars in the entertainment Industry. Before stepping into the film industry, Samantha used to work as a hostess at wedding events.

She used to earn Rs 500. Nut now, Samantha is one of the highest-paid female stars in TFI. Not only Tollywood, Samantha has also worked in Kollywood and also web series (Family Man). So one can imagine the fan following she enjoys.

It is known that anything Samantha tweets or shares on Instagram goes viral in no time. Yesterday, Samantha wrote on her twitter " Don't ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance,My KINDNESS for weakness.

Now, fans are wondering who is the actress targeting in her social media message. Your guess is as good as mine!

Anyway, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Yesterday, the makers dropped the trailer of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal on the internet. The trailer has received a lot of love and appreciation from all quarters. The film features Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is slated for release in theatres on April 28, 2022.

