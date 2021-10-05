Samantha's Hairstylist Seeks Help Over Mental Torture From Netizens Post Chaitanya Divorce

ChaySam Divorce Reason: Tollywood stars Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, the most loved couple in the South Indian film industry announced their separation news through their respective social media accounts on October 2nd. Ever since the news has come out, different rumours about why did they end their relationship are doing the rounds on social media. One of the rumours suggests that Samantha is allegedly in a relationship with a designer, Preetham Julkaker. Some section of netizens are putting the blame on Jukalker and are posting wrong comments against him.

Now Preetham Jukalker took to his Instagram Stories and shared a couple of posts in which he shared a few pics and used the hashtags #mentalharrasment and tagged Cybercrimes Hyderabad. It looks like Preetham might have been going through mental harassment after Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce news.

Here are the screenshots from Preetham Jukalker's Instagram.