Samantha's First Public Appearance After Divorce

Gorgeous beauty Samantha is making the headlines for various reasons. The entire industry is talking about Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce. The duo was considered as one of the best couples in showbiz.

Samantha and Chaitu's fans are unable to digest the news of their separation. It is worth mentioning here that Samantha also refused to take alimony from the Akkineni family—be it monetary benefits or transfer of assets from Naga Chaitanya.

She is a self-made star in the entertainment industry. Samantha's remuneration per movie is reportedly around Rs 3 cr and the actress has enough offers lined up in her kitty to keep her financially stable.

The latest mumurs are doing the rounds suggest that Samantha is all set to make her first public appearance after her public acknowledgement of getting separated from her husband. The actress is all set to grace young tiger Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. She is yet to shoot the episode. The buzz on social media suggests that Samantha's episode might get telecast by end of this month. Now, people are curious and wondering if Sam would drop any hints about her broken marriage or reveal the reason behind their separation on the show.

Before Samantha's episode, audience are eagerly waiting to see Mahesh Babu's episode which is expected to get telecasted on the occasion of Dasara.

