Samantha's The Family Man Season-2 Release Date Confusion: Here Are The Facts!

Sizzling actress Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with the series 'The Family Man Seaon-2'. She is a hugely popular star in Tollywood. Why she signed a web series when she was the most sought after actress by Tollywood filmmakers became a hot topic of discussion after it was officially announced that Samantha was part of the series.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the superhit series 'The Family Man Season-2'. Latest news doing the rounds is that Samantha's The release of The Family Man sequel is likely to get postponed to April. The makers of the movie have pushed The Family Man Season-2 to summer.

On Monday, the news of The Family Man 2 not releasing due to the recent guidelines over the regulation of web content went viral. The fans of the much-awaited Amazon Prime Video series got worried and asked the makers whether the espionage thriller will ever be out for them to watch.

However, Manoj Bajpayee, who leads the cast of The Family Man 2, quashed all such reports, calling them baseless, on Twitter.

Responding to a Twitter user who tweeted about Amazon Prime's decision to cancel the shows, Manoj wrote, "Absolute nonsense !!! Quite amazed that there is not even a single name appeared to authenticate this article or news whatever you call it. BS BS BS !!!! arey bhai director se hi baat kar lo ya OTT se .bas kisi tarah ek shagufa chhodna hai (sic)." Manoj also tagged the official handle of Amazon Prime Video and Raj and DK, the makers of the show.

The series, starring Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur, was earlier supposed to release on February 12.