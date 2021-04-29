Samantha's Die Hard Fan Feeds The Poor To Mark Actor's Birthday

If there’s one actress who's always making the headlines, it is none other than Gorgeous actress Samantha Akkineni. She is one of the most sought after actresses in the Telugu and Tamil industry. She enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country.

Samantha celebrated her 34th birthday with loved ones and family members. However, it was a low key affair owing to the pandemic. But, Samantha fans celebrated her birthday in a grand way. One die-hard fan of Samantha named Charan hailing from Nandyal in Kurnool district donated food to the needy people in Hyderabad.

He expressed his unconditional love towards his favorite star Samantha through his charity work. A video of the fan donating food is being widely circulated on social media. Now, It remains to be seen how Samantha is going to react to his food donation as part of her birthday.