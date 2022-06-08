Samantha Wraps Up Koffee With Karan Shoot

Samantha is one of the most sought-after actresses in Tollywood and Kollywood. She enjoys a solid fan following in different parts of the country and has been entertaining the audience with varied roles. Recently, Samantha made her digital debut with the web series 'The Family Man' season 2. She received a lot of appreciation from several quarters and awards for her performance as a Lankan Tamil.

After the stupendous success of The Family Man season 2, Samantha is busy with Hindi projects. The latest news doing the rounds is that Samantha is all set to be gracing Karan Johar's popular reality show Koffee With Karan season 7.

It is being said that Samantha has wrapped up the shoot of Koffee with Karan. The show is expected to be launched in a couple of days from now.

Sources say that this season is going to be very special. Several Telugu celebrities like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda are also likely to make their debut on Koffee with Karan season 7.

Check out the pictures: