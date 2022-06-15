Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's ‘Khushi’ Moments With Shiva Nirvana's Family

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Khushi is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since its inception. The film is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

Khushi film's director Shiva Nirvana posted a picture from the sets which show Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha with Shiva Nirvana’s family.

Khushi is produced under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Kushi also stars Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya.

The music of the film is composed by Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film is slated to release on December 23 this year.

Check out the pic below: