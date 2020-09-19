Akkineni Akhil is trending on all social media platforms. Do you know why? Akhil is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Hold on, we are not talking about his film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’.

According to reports, Akhil will soon be losing his tag ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. If reports are to be believed, Akhil might soon get engaged to the daughter of a Hyderabad based businessman. Guess, who is taking the responsibility of Akhil's marriage? It is none other than 'Akkineni Bahu'. Yes, Samantha Akkineni is believed to be overseeing the alliance. More details about Akhil’s fiance are awaited.

An official confirmation regarding Akhil's engagement is yet to be made by Akkineni’s. A few years ago, Akhil was engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal but due to some unknown reasons, the marriage was called off. On the career front, Akhil will be next seen in the film, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ where he will be sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde. The film is going to hit the screens on January 12, 2021.

The first look poster of the movie received mixed responses from all quarters. Akhil pinned huge hopes on this film as it would click at the box office. Let’s wait and watch how this film will do at the ticket windows.