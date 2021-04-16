Samantha Stuns All With Her Yoga Pose

Tollywood heroine, Samantha Akkineni knows how to make heads turn wherever she goes - be it her fashion sense or her fit figure. She is one of the fittest women in the Telugu film industry. She follows a strict daily routine and never gives a miss to her workout sessions.

The 'Ye Maya Chesave' heroine shared a picture on her Instagram in which one could see her doing an inversion yoga. She captioned the post as, "Life is a balance of holding on and letting go. Inversions." Tollywood heroine Raashi Khanna commented, "Ooooo hotness!!" Here is the post, just give a look at it.

If you look at Samantha's Instagram, there is some interesting stuff. During coronavirus lockdown, she has tried different things. She grew vegetables and got herself introduced to balcony and terrace gardening.

On the professional front, Samantha will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, an upcoming triangular romantic movie written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and jointly produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the lead roles.

Samantha is also taking part in the shooting of Shakuntalam, a mythological movie with director Gunasekhar.