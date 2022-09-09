Samantha Spotted Performing Special Puja, Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not very active on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is flashing a big smile on the outside, but the actress is going through a lot of pain after she parted ways with her ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya.

In a recent development, Samantha was spotted performing special pooja at a Vedapathasala in Secundrabad. The pictures of Samantha performing special pooja have gone viral on social media. Reports suggest that Samantha was affected by some black magic and she is performing all kinds of poojas as a relief measure. However, there's no credible info to suggest there's any truth to Samantha's black magic story.

However, Samantha looking weak while performing special pooja has become weak has created a lot of curiosity and anxiety among her fans. In the leaked pictures, Samantha looks weak, and fans are hoping she recovers soon.

In the meantime, Samantha will next be seen in Yashoda. Just a couple of minutes ago, Samantha's Yashoda teaser was dropped on the internet. The film's teaser looks promising, indicating that the film is going to be a thriller. Yashoda is directed Hari–Harish and produced by Sridevi Movies.

Check out these pictures: