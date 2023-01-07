Samantha Spotted At Airport, Check Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhas has made her first public appearance since ever she made her chronic disease Myosotis public. She is unwell and has been staying indoors for quite some time. Looks like Samantha could be on the road to recovery, as she has begun finishing all her pending work.

Yesterday, Samantha informed the audience that she started dubbing for Shaakuntalam. She seems to have completed the dubbing part for the film, as she was spotted at the airport in Mumbai.

The actress was seen waving at the paparazzi and her smile is not so pure. Samantha's fans are unhappy looking at her, given she became so lean and the sickness of her health is visible on her face.

Samantha’s Shaakuntalam will hit the big screens on February 17, 2023. Gunasekhar is the director of the film. Allu Arha will make a guest appearance in the film and it marks her debut in Telugu. Watch this space for more updates.

