Samantha To Skip Yashoda Promotions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu needs no introduction. Over the past few days, she is not active on social media. Recently, the star actress informed the fans and audience that she is battling Myositis.

Currently, she is in the USA for treatment. Amidst this, she is awaiting the release of Yashoda.

The film is set for a grand theatrical release on Novemember 11, 2022. Just a few days are left for us to catch the movie.

Mumurs are doing the rounds that Samantha will not be taking part in the promotions due to health reasons.

It remains to be seen how Yashoda will fare at the box office.

The film is written and directed by Hari–Harish. Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Murali Sharma will appear in prominent roles.