Samantha Shuts Divorce Rumours With Just A Tweet!

Samantha Akkineni has been part of the Telugu film industry for over a decade now. She has proved her mettle as an actress and carved a niche for herself in Tollywood. Over the past few weeks, there were rumours doing the rounds that all is not well between the hot and favorite Tollywood couple Jodi Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. With each passing day, reports about Samantha-Chaitu's divorce is spreading like wildfire.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have maintained a stoic silence about the entire thing. So far, they have never reacted to divorce rumors. In one of the interviews, Samantha said that she would respond to reports when she wants to. On the other hand, Chay is not very active on social media. He made a comeback only yesterday to tweet the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Love Story'.

Samantha is known to proudly share Chai's work and trailers in the past. So people wondered if the actress would do the same amid all the divorce rumours. And much to the delight of fans, Samantha has shut down all the rumours surrounding her divorce with a single tweet tweet.

Yesterday, the trailer of Nag Chaitanya's Love Story was unveiled by the makers. The trailer has garnered a record number of views on YouTube, while receiving thumping response from all quarters. Samantha also watched the trailer and decided to show some love. She posted, "No one does it better (Love Emoji) you just keep growing from strength to strength. Here's the tweet by Samantha for you.

Samantha's tweet has caught the attention of fans and it sure has put an end to all speculation and given some hopes to those speculating about their relationship status. In terms of work, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam. The actress recently wrapped up the shoot and the film is directed by Gunasekhar. Allu Arjun's darling daughter Arha is making her debut as a child artiste in the film. The film is co-produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively