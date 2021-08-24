Is Samantha Shifting Base to Kollywood?

As we all know, Samantha Akkineni won the Best Actress Award at IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) 2021 for her performance in The Family Man 2 series. It is worth mentioning here that Samantha has won the hearts of millions of fans with her acting skills. Even haters of Samantha also sang praises of the actress after watching the famous web series The Family Man 2. Anyway, Samantha has been away from Tollywood for a long time. Presently, Samantha is busy shooting for the Kollywood movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It seems that Samantha is shifting her base to Kollywood again.

Her last film in Tollywood was Jaanu, a remake of the Kannada movie 99. Janu did not get a good response from the audience. After Jaanu, Samantha was busy shooting The Family Man 2 series. However, she does have Telugu movies in her kitty. The actress has shot for Tollywood movie Shaakuntalam recently.

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal team celebrated the actor's win at IFFM (Indian Film Festival of Melbourne) 2021. Director Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi organised a cake-cutting session for Samantha. Pictures from the sets of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal has been leaked and the video has gone viral on social media.