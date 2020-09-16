There’s no denying that Samantha Akkineni is the most loved celebrity in the Telugu film industry. Over the years, Samantha has given many blockbusters and everyone loves to work with her.

The latest news for Samantha fans is that she has garnered 12 million followers on Instagram. She is one of the stars who always stays active on social media and shares some adorable pictures.

Samantha took to her Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture of herself and thanked her fans for their unconditional love towards her. She wrote on her Instagram. "12 million Now and forever. Thank you for this amazing shot @vaishnavpraveen."

Here’s the post:



Meanwhile, Samantha is waiting for the release for her upcoming Hindi web series, The Family Man 2. Apart from Samantha, it boasts of a stellar cast including Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. She was last seen in the film ‘Jaanu’ and the film didn't do well at the box office.

On the professional front, the actor signed a Tamil film with young director Ashwin Saravanan. The regular shoot of the film is expected to begin by the end of this year.