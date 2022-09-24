Samantha Second Marriage on Cards?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not be seen anywhere these days due to health issues. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their split in October 2021, leaving their fans in absolute shock.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Samantha is now ready for second marriage.

If reports are to be believed, Samantha went into depression after her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Sadhguru is said to have convinced Samantha about second marriage, the former is said to be hunting a groom for Samantha.

We are not sure if she is going to accept Sadhguru's match proposal. We don't know how far this news is authentic or fabricated. Let's wait and see how Samantha is going to react to the news of second marriage.

On the career front, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam. The film is set for a grand theatrical release on 4 November 2022.

The movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupt.

