Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hits Out at Trollers

Samanth Ruth Prabhu is a powerhouse of talent. Not only is she a great actress and an entrepreneur, but Sam is also a champion of several causes. She often makes the headlines for her buzz around her personal and professional life.

Samantha is back in the news because of her ex-husband Akkineni Naga Chaitanya who is said to be in a relationship with Major actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The model was also a part of the web series—Made in Heaven. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitha were reportedly spotted together at the former's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The duo is yet to confirm their relationship. But there are strong rumours doing the rounds on social media.

A section of the audience is blaming Samantha saying her PR team is spreading rumours about Naga Chaitanya. That's not all, they are also saying that Samantha's team is planting fake stories about Naga Chaitanya's relationship to tarnish his image.

However, all the talk is trash as Samantha has given a befitting reply to all the trollers via Twitter.

In her latest social media post, Sam has stated that the parties (nag and sam) involved in the matter have moved on and asked them to do the same and grow up. She also urged rumour mongers to concentrate on work instead of spreading such false rumours.

Check out this tweet posted by Samantha: