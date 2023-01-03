Samantha To Rule February: Deets Inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been lying low for the past few days. She has been battling the chronic autoimmune syndrome Myositis. She is not well. She is completely taking rest without going for film shoots.

Her upcoming releases are Kushi and Shakuntalam. Shakuntalam was scheduled to release in the summer of 2023. All of sudden, the makers have advanced the film's release to February. The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Dil Raju.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Dil Raju pressurized the director to push the release date of the film to February 17. Several medium-range films have already locked their release date for February.

Sundeep Kishan's Michael will release in theatres on February 3, while Kiran Abbavarm's Vinaro Bhayamu Vishnu Kathi will hit the big screens on February 17 alongside Vishwak Sen's Das Ka Dhamki and Dhanush's SIR.

Samantha enjoys a massive fan following. She is going to dominate all medium-range films, thanks to her stardom. The film will now release in 3D format also on February 17.

In short, Samantha is going to rule the February box office without a doubt. Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha is making her debut. If the film gets positive talk, then there will be no stopping it. What do you think? Will Samantha's Shakuntalam overpower other films or not? Let us know in the comments section below.