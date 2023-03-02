Samantha To Resume Khushi Shoot, Check Release Date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action. Her upcoming film Khushi will resume its shoot soon. The shoot was postponed for months due to her health problems.

According to the latest reports, Samantha will be joining the shoot of Khushi on March 8, 2023. The film is expected to get a theatrical release in June.

The actress will be sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi, which is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

It is their second time collaborating after Mahanti. And so, expectations are riding high on the project. The film is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Its first-look poster received appreciation and accolades from fans and the audience last year.