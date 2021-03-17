Samantha Remuneration For Shakunthalam Doubled?

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought after actresses in Tollywood. It's been two years that Samantha has stayed away from films. Recently, Samantha announced her upcoming film 'Shakunthalam'. It is a pan India film and it is being presented by Dil Raju and Produced by Neelima Guna under DRP-Gunaa Teamworks Banner.

Samantha will be seen playing the titular role in Shakunthalam while Malayalam hero Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyanth. It is known that the film is female oriented and will revolve around the lead actress. If reports are to be believed, Samantha is said to be charging Rs 3 cr as her remuneration for Shakunthalam. Usually, Samantha's fee per movie is said to be around Rs 1.5 cr However, if the grapevine doing the rounds is any incidcation, she is charging a fancy price for Shakunthalam. Then one can well imagine the kind of dimension her role would have and how rich it her looks in the movie would be.

On the career front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu which was a remake of Tamil hit 96. Jaanu did decent business at the box office. On the other hand, she is awaiting the release of 'The Family Man-2' on OTT platform. This marks her debut in web series. Keep watching this space for more updates.