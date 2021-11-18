Samantha Remuneration For Pushpa Special Song Will Shock You All

One cannot deny the fact that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, she is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood.

Recently, the makers of Stylish star Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa officially announced that Pushpa fourth single is going to be extra special for the audience and fans.

By this time, you might have heard the news that Samantha is all set to shake a leg with Bunny in Pushpa for a special song. Do you know, how much Samantha is charging for the song?

If reports are to be believed, Samantha charged a whopping Rs 1.5 cr for a special song in Pushpa. Allu Arjun-Samantha's fourth single will be out soon in a couple of days from now.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar and produced under the banner UV Creations. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 17, 2021.