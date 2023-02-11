Samantha Removes Last Memory Of Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were regarded as one of the best couples in Tollywood. Their film Ye Maya Chesave is still the most pleasing favorite film to many audiences. They fell in love during the time of that movie. Samantha and Chay got married in Goa in 2017. The couple announced their separation via their social media accounts in October 2021.

According to the latest reports, Samantha will be removing the last memory of Naga Chaitanya. If the buzz is to be believed, she is removing Chaitu's tattoo which was painted on her rib when they were together. She is going to remove it finally. It is the last memory of Chaitu in Samantha's life.

In the meantime, the former couple is busy with a couple of projects in Telugu. Samantha will be seen next in Shaakuntalaam. The film will hit the big screens on April 14, 2023.